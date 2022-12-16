Of the many new laws going into effect in the new year, local fire fighters want you to know about the one addressing smoke alarms. In 2017, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance worked with the Illinois General Assembly to pass a law requiring Illinois residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the new type that are powered by a 10-year sealed battery.
Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison tells The Big Z this law applies to residents that are still using alarms with removable batteries or alarms that are not hardwired.
A couple of exemptions to the law are homes that already have hardwired smoke alarms or homes with wireless integrated alarms that use low-power radio frequency, Wi-Fi, or other Wireless Local Area Networking capability.