There are plans to redevelop Alton’s Piasa Park, and the public can get a glimpse of those plans Tuesday afternoon. The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau will introduce those plans at the Alton Riverfront Advisory Committee meeting at Alton City Hall.
The redesign includes landscaping, water retention ponds, parking with access for motor coach buses, outdoor gathering areas, interpretive panels, and kiosks, and a new Piasa Bird observation deck. In addition, there will be state-of-the-art security and lighting at the park. Plans also call for construction of a 4,500-square-foot state-of-the-art Byway Discovery Center which will become the new Alton Visitor Center. The Center will include exhibit space, a gift shop and lecture facilities, and public rest rooms. It will be open seven days a week and will be managed and staffed by the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau along with a corps of dedicated volunteers. The meeting will start at 2pm and should last about an hour. The project is funded by a Capital Bill Grant.