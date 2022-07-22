We’re learning more about planned improvements at a local tourist attraction. Earlier this month the Village of Hartford received $90,000 through the OSLAD (Open Space Land Acquisition and Development) Grant from the state. It appears a new park is in the future of the site along Route 3.
Colman’s Country Campers has purchased all of the land around the tower and has donated the part of it directly in front of the tower adjacent to the highway to create the new park. Cory Jobe, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau tells The Big Z this will tie in nicely to the amenities already there.
Over the next several months, Jobe says they will be working on a plan to bring all the pieces of this puzzle together.