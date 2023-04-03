Quick payout taxpayer subsidies for restaurants, hotels and arts businesses in Illinois are again to be offered to help them survive after being hard hit by pandemic restrictions.
Restaurants, hotels and creative arts businesses have come back swinging from the pandemic, but a lot of them are still hanging to profitability by the skin of their teeth.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced $175 million dollars in grant money to help them keep their businesses operating as they continue to work their way back to what was considered a “normal” business environment before COVID. Around $535 million dollars have already been released from other similar grant opportunities.
Restaurants, hotels and businesses in the creative arts sector are designated for the funding because of the huge contribution they make to the state economy. The restaurant/food service industry alone accounts for nearly 600,000 jobs in Illinois and $31 billion in yearly revenue.
Just when businesses were finding their footing after the worst of the pandemic, along came inflation.
“Independent restaurants are reeling from the impact of inflation,” said Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia. “It’s rough out here.”
Restaurants, food trucks, caterers, taverns, wineries and breweries that used to operate on a 3% to 5% profit margin are now scraping by with 1% to 2% if they are lucky, Toia told The Center Square.
Emergency relief grants for food service businesses of $5,000 to $50,000 have been approved to stabilize them as they continue to rebuild and get their bearings back.
All eligible applicants will receive grant money as long as the business meets eligibility requirements and submits proper documentation and attestations. Officials will start processing grant applications beginning April 5 through May 10, 2023.
Toia said the application process has been streamlined to get the money to businesses within a few weeks.
DCEO has trained 100 community navigators to conduct outreach and provide technical assistance to help people with the grant process. Illinois Small Business Development Centers are on board to help. The DCEO website has on demand webinars in English and Spanish with application tips.
“We are reaching out to all our members, from Cicero to Wheeling to Peoria to Rockford to East St. Louis to Springfield, encouraging them to apply for this grant,” Toia said. “There’s $50 million dollars out there for independent restaurants.”
Grant award amounts will be set based on revenue declines on submitted tax returns. The goal is to keep small businesses from going under and to save jobs, said National Community Reinvestment Coalition Community Development Fund Executive Director Marisa Calderon.
Black, Latino and other underserved business owners are encouraged to take advantage of the funding, she said.
Restaurants that received PPP funding are eligible to apply for the new 2023 funding.
Restaurants that received prior state relief money (B2B, BIG or RRF money or more than $10,000 in local funding) are not eligible for the new 2023 grants.
Pritzker, who issued pandemic restrictions impacting such businesses through most of 2020 and part of 2021, said his goal is to help small business owners “move past survival and on to long term success.”
