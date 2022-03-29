The Dynegy Energy coal-fired power plant in East Alton shut down in June of 2016 and was demolished about a year ago. The cleanup of the site has been underway since then, and it now looks like at least part of the property will be repurposed.
Mike Marko is the owner of Mike’s Inc. in South Roxana and a shipyard in Wood River, and East Alton Mayor Darren Carlton says Marko has purchased part of the old power plant property. Carlton tells The Big Z what the short-term plan is for the property.
That, of course, is pending approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As for what may happen with the rest of the land, Carlton says he has not yet heard anything official. He notes the clean-up is being done in conjunction with the Illinois EPA, noting all of those plans have been approved by the agency.