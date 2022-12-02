The candidates Madison County voters picked for countywide offices in November were sworn into office Thursday in Edwardsville.
Sheriff Jeff Connor and County Clerk Linda Andreas are newcomers to the process, while treasurer Chris Slusser is entering a third term.
Sheriff Jeff Connor took the oath of office from Judge James Hackett. Retired Sheriff John Lakin presented Connor with his new badge.
Connor thanked his parents for his upbringing and the mentors in his 36-year law enforcement career, along with everyone else who helped him get to where he is. He said if he had a slogan it would be “Do the right thing for the right reasons.”
County Clerk Linda Andreas was sworn-in by Judge Amy Sholar. Andreas pledged to be steadfast, loyal, and fair, as she undertakes the functions of her new office.
Andreas said with good will and good humor she hopes to meet and share experiences with many citizens.
Treasurer Chris Slusser took the oath from Judge Andrew Carruthers. He thanked his wife and parents for supporting him and thanked his staff for having one of the top treasurer’s offices in the state.
Slusser said he enjoys the work because he’s passionate about doing right by the people and serving them with excellence.
Newly-elected county board members start their service December 5th.