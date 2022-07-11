New legislation in response to the Highland Park shooting creates a "white flag" law. Under the bill, if a minor has an incident where they are a threat to themselves or others, the white flag provision would be triggered, preventing that person from obtaining a FOID card until they are 24 years old.
It's sponsored by Democrat State Representative Deb Conroy of Villa Park who says the goal is to add an extra layer of protection to the process.
In the case of the Highland Park shooter, he had problems where police were called when he was a teen but they didn't prevent him from getting a FOID card under current law.