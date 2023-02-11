A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation.
State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield.
The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found the plaintiff's medical records were changed without notification.
Earlier this week, Caulkins stood aside patient rights advocates from the Family Justice Center and explained his measure.
"This bill is about patient records, and it's about the patient," Caulkins said. "It's about the ability to know what's in your record in real and accurate time. It's also about knowing if there has been any change to your record."
According to Caulkins, the measure aims to ensure a patient has access to accurate and up-to-date records, set up legal repercussions for those who do not follow the measure, and create an audit trail that logs who enters the records at any time.
Caulkins said having this information available to a patient at any time is crucial for that patient's well-being.
"They may have told you to come back in a year and then the labs come back and they go, nope, we need to see you in three months. Well, if you're not seeing that in your medical record because you think you do not need to do anything for a year, you may miss that opportunity," Caulkins said. "You may miss going back in three months to have your condition checked up, and that could lead to serious medical consequences."
If passed, the measure aims to notify patients of any changes via email within 72 hours.