Several new state laws have gone into effect with the New Year. One increases the amount of money available to victims of a violent crime to cover things like medical bills and lost wages.
A second is part of a large package of law enforcement reforms, creating a new certification and decertification process for police officers, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Yet another new law prohibits companies from marketing vaping products directly to teens and requires online retailers to take further steps to ensure those ordering are 21 or older.