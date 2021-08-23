Food allergies for kids

A new state law protects children with severe food allergies. The measure requires the state board of education and public health officials to come up with comprehensive guidelines for preventing and handling anaphylaxis in schoolchildren.

This will also apply to daycares, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services deputy director Bill McCaffrey said.

McCaffrey - food allergies

The guidelines will cover how to reduce exposure to food allergens, identifying students with food allergies as well as training and emergency protocols.

Tags

Load comments