A new Illinois law recognizes services performed by midwives and allows mothers to give birth outside of hospitals.
The bill creates the Licensed Certified Professional Midwife Practice Act, which licenses individuals who perform out-of-hospital births and have earned the credentials needed to be a midwife. It also forms an Illinois Midwifery Board, which has the authority to recommend revisions to the Act.
“They are professional trained to deliver home births, and this bill will allow them to be licensed to do so in our state,” said Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston. “Home births with a certified midwife offer a safe alternative to a traditional hospital setting.”
Sen. Cristina Castro, D-Elgin, said the COVID-19 pandemic has forced some expectant mothers to make tough decisions.
“For those who have lost trust in the traditional hospital setting, home births may feel more comfortable and making sure those who are there to take care of them in this crucial time are certified and safe is so, so important,” said Castro.
Many rural hospitals across the country are struggling to stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic. Facing workforce shortages, financial challenges and more patients than beds, some have had to cut or suspend obstetric services. In some cases, midwives have been picking up the slack.
Nationwide, midwives attend less than 10% of hospital births, but in rural hospitals the figure is 30%, according to a 2019 report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
“With the signing of this legislation, Illinois becomes the 37th state to recognize Certified Professional Midwives as skilled, trained, competent professionals able to serve the people of Illinois,” said Barbara Belcore-Walkden, president of the Illinois Council for Certified Professional Midwives. “We know that the way forward to integrating midwifery care in Illinois is found when midwives, nurses, physicians and hospitals can freely share information and work together to improve maternity outcomes across the state.”