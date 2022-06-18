A new law aims to streamline Illinois Department of Transportation projects and save taxpayers money.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday which allows the implementation of design-build project delivery for highway infrastructure projects in Illinois. The law creates the Innovations for Transportation Infrastructure Act, and allows a single contractor to handle both design and construction of the project.
Currently, the Illinois Department of Transportation uses the design-bid-build project delivery method where the department designs a plan in-house, then reviews bids from contractors. Supporters said design-build would expedite the process by allowing a single entity to both design and start construction on the project.
“Streamlining the implementation of infrastructure improvements will save taxpayer dollars and rebuild our roads, bridges and mass transit systems in a transparent and equitable manner,” said bill sponsor state Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago.
Projects that use the design-build method would be capped at a combined total of $400 million.
State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, said the method was used for the construction of a bridge from Pike County, Illinois to Missouri.
“Missouri was in charge of it and they used design-build,” said Davidsmeyer. “They came in under budget and got it done in less time.”
The Innovations for Transportation Infrastructure Act also authorizes IDOT and the Tollway Authority to use the construction manager-general contractor delivery method on up to two projects per year. Using the method, the department would contract with a single entity to serve as the construction manager for the design phase, then agree on a price to serve as general contractor for construction.
“This innovative approach to designing and building our state’s infrastructure will save time and money, and that’s a win-win for the taxpayers of Illinois,” said state Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and minority spokesperson of the Senate Transportation Committee. “We’re streamlining processes, maximizing efficiencies, and fostering a collaborative approach from start to finish.”