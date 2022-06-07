An Illinois measure aiming to set up protections for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence by setting up other options for the victim when dealing with court proceedings is now law.
Senate Bill 3667 was led by state Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Rockford, and allows survivors to file protective orders in person or online. The bill also would allow for a remote hearing instead being in person. The remote court visit will only be required by Illinois counties with more than 250,000 residents.
Stadelman held a news conference last week to celebrate the bill's enactment, and to give some insight into what this measure will do.
"This allows victims of assault to file an order of protection online, instead of physically having to go to the court house," Stadelman said. "Counties with over 250,000 people like, here in Winnebago County, will be required to have the option of holding a hearing on that order of protection remotely."
The idea for the bill is to make these court proceedings as simple and painless as possible for the victims of these crimes, Stadelman said. The measure also protects the victims by keeping them away from their abuser.
"If the victim has to go to the courthouse, here are some of the problems, the one who is the accused knows where that person will be and when," Stadelman said. "There have unfortunately been stories across the country of a victim having to confront their abuser in a parking lot."
SB3667 will work for any type of protective order and the courts will still have the ability to deny any person a remote trial, depending on circumstances.
After being signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker late last month, the measure goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.