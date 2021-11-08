Since opening June 1, the Storehouse Food Pantry in Alton has served more than 180 families.
They are now getting ready to spread the word about what they do on a larger scale and will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting later this month.
At that grand opening several families will pick up a Thanksgiving basket as part of a giveaway to the first 100 registrants. Executive Director Becky Carroll said they are here to serve the community.
The open house will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 20, with a ribbon-cutting at noon. There will be brats, chips, and soda available for all who attend. There will also be face-painting for children, opportunities for people to register for food, register to volunteer, and donate to the ministry. They are located at 3420 College Ave. near the railroad viaduct. For more information, follow the links below:
https://www.facebook.com/The-Storehouse-103237341950508/