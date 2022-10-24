The head of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau says the new Fall Color and River Road History Tours have been wildly popular. Announced in late-August, all but the final weekend of tours have sold out. There are a limited number of tickets available for November 3 & 4.
Cory Jobe, President / CEO of the bureau tells The Big Z the tours include a stop not everyone has a chance to enjoy.
The tour then takes you back to Grafton and to Pere Marquette State Park. The tour guide is former Jerseyville history teacher Rod Jackson. Tickets are now on sale at https://www.riversandroutes.com/things-to-do/buy-tickets/