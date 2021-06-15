The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Right now, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen demand from trauma centers climb by 10 percent in 2021 — more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Chris Baker, regional donor services executive, of Red Cross Missouri and Arkansas and Southwest/Southeast Illinois Region. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
Patients need the help of the American people. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Final weeks for COVID-19 antibody testing
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to vaccination. The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.
World Sickle Cell Day: June 19
June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day, an important day for the more than 100,000 individuals with sickle cell disease in the United States. Most people with this disease are of African descent and will require regular blood transfusions to help manage their disease. Some individuals with sickle cell disease may require as many as 100 units of blood per year.
There are several sickle cell blood drives in the Missouri-Arkansas Region in the next two weeks in honor of World Sickle Cell Day. Locally, Black donors in the St. Louis area can help by making an appointment between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Prince Hall Masons, sponsored by Omega Center. Donations will help local sickle cell patients in need.
The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Because the best blood match for a patient receiving ongoing transfusions comes from donors of the same genetic background, the Red Cross encourages people of all ethnicities to give blood and help increase the number of diverse donors to find the best match for all patients.
Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 15-30
Jersey
Jerseyville
6/21/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., DJ's Pub & Grill, 117 W. Prairie
Macoupin
Brighton
6/25/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main
Staunton
6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus 2197, 20631 Staunton Road
Madison
Alton
6/18/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street
6/22/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd
6/22/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Best Western Premier Alton, 3559 College Ave
6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd
Bethalto
6/24/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central
Collinsville
6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
East Alton
6/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., Greater Alton Church, 506 East Airline Dr
Edwardsville
6/22/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 6724 Old Troy Rd
6/24/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., GC Cuisine and Crystal Garden, 1230 University Dr.
6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street
Highland
6/21/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Hall, 1900 VFW Lane
6/24/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St, Highland
6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive
Troy
6/23/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tri Township Park, 410 Wickcliffe
Blood drive safety
The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Don’t wait to give
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.