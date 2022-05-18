A portion of the I-270 North project that was to have begun two weeks ago but was delayed due to weather will now begin in a few days. Beginning Friday at 7am, weather permitting, the northbound ramp from eastbound I-270 at Highway 367 will be closed. But there is a plan in place to cause as little disruption as possible.
MoDOT Project Communications Coordinator Nina Thompson tells The Big Z they are eventually going to create a dual-lane flyover ramp to connect eastbound I-270 to northbound 367.
A temporary lane has been created along with a signaled intersection where the off-ramp meets 367. To see the video explanation of how this will work, go to: http://www.i270north.org/