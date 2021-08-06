The National Weather Service is launching new weather warning categories to better reflect the strength of an incoming storm. As of Monday, forecasters are now adding damage threat categories to any severe weather warnings, including "considerable" and "destructive" damage.
State Climatologist Trent Ford says this should give the public a clearer picture of what's in store, since not all storms are created equal.
The "considerable" damage warning may include golf ball-size hail and 70-mph winds, while the "destructive" warning has the potential for baseball-sized hail and 80-mph winds.