The new variant of the coronavirus has local health experts waiting for information. First identified in South Africa, the new Omicron variant is said to be highly transmissible, but little else is known. The head of the Madison County Health Department says there is no need to panic.
Director Toni Corona says they are keeping an eye on the data, noting state and federal labs are continuing to test looking for this and other variants. She tells The Big Z much about this variant is unknown.
She says if you are going to do your own research on this variant, go to credible sources for your information such as your local health department, the CDC, and Illinois Department of Public Health.