Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has announced new health mitigations as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to rise. The governor has announced an indoor mask requirement across the state for those ages 2 and up and also require the COVID-19 vaccine for all public school and college teachers and staff in Illinois.

The governor hinted at the possibility of new mitigations earlier this week and followed through this morning.

Both the Illinois Federation of Teachers and the Illinois Education Association, the two statewide teachers’ unions, support the vaccine mandate.