Whether you’re in the mood for burgers or brownies, two new businesses in Wood River have you covered. Charlie’s Drive-In recently reopened under new ownership. Meanwhile, the Rolling Pin Bakery and Café is located at 53 E. Ferguson Avenue and is celebrating its grand opening today from 7am – 4pm.
Charlie’s is located on N. Wood River Avenue across from the high school. Most of the old menu returns, including mini burgers and homemade root beer. There are some new items as well. At The Rolling Pin Bakery and Café there will be limited samples and goodie bags today. Regular fare includes cakes, pies, cookies, donuts, Danish, cupcakes, and brownies. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast and lunch.