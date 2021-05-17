Say hello to summer travel and road trip adventures in southwest Illinois.
The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois is launching a new brand campaign targeting both active outdoor lifestyles and living like a local. The campaign, Greatness Around Every Turn, begins today (May 17) and will run through Labor Day.
“We want to encourage people to hop in the car and head to southwest Illinois where they can experience amazing outdoor fun or just relax and live like a local,” says Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “The new multimedia paid advertising campaign includes digital, social media, and connected television spots that tells the story of our region in a fresh new way.”
A regional and multi-state ad campaign is underway encouraging travel to the bureau’s six-county region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties. The campaign is targeting potential leisure travelers within a four-plus hour drive in St. Louis area Missouri metro, central Illinois area including Springfield, Champaign to Peoria, the Quad Cities, Paducah, Kentucky area, and Terre Haute to Evansville, Ind., markets.
The bureau partnered with the Shift Agency in Alton to create the videos. The active lifestyles video highlights road trip adventures in the region, including kayaking on the Mississippi River, biking along the MCT Trails in Edwardsville, ziplining in Grafton and hiking at Pere Marquette State Park. Live Like A Local focuses on the growing craft brewery and distillery culture throughout the region, along with local dining and explorations of Cahokia Mounds and area coffee shops.
The targeted campaign will run on Connected TV and digital channels throughout the summer.
“Tourism is essential for the recovery of our region from the recent pandemic,” Jobe said. “It is an economic driver for the region and the state. People are ready to travel and while they may not want to get on a plane right now, we know they will get in their cars and drive to destinations that spark their imaginations. We believe we have that kind of destination right here in southwest Illinois.”
To view the new Greatness Around Every Turn videos, click here. For additional road trip ideas, visit www.riversandroutes.com.