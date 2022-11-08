BJC HealthCare broke ground Monday on a new, state of the art medical clinic in Godfrey. The 14,000-square-foot outpatient care facility, with additional shell space for future expansion, will be at the corner of Godfrey Road and Celesta Street, near First MidAmerica Credit Union. It’s scheduled to open in 2023.
The BJC Outpatient Center will offer care for patients of all ages, with space for primary and specialty care, laboratory, and radiology services. Additionally, BJC Medical Group will relocate its Alton Memorial Convenient Care to this new Godfrey Road location from its current home near Stamper Lane. The new building is also within the Alton Memorial Hospital EMS coverage area, and an ambulance post will be established at the location.