A new bill aimed at helping police shortage issues was sent to an Illinois legislative committee.
House Bill 2635, filed by state Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, would allow active and retired correctional officers to carry their firearms while off duty.
State Rep. Mike Marron R-Danville, said that with the state in the midst of a police officer shortage, trained correctional officers should be able to carry their firearms off duty.
"These officers go through training and that allows you basically to not have to have a FOID card or a concealed carry permit," Marron said.
Marron also explained that this is currently an option for police officers, and correctional officers would get the same option if the legislation becomes law.
"Police Officers can carry their service weapon or a weapon when they're off duty," Marron said. "This would extend that privilege to correctional officers at the state and county levels."
The state, as well as the country, has seen a significant shortage of police officers; 86% of the nation's law enforcement agencies report staffing shortages.
Marron said his bill could give potential officers extra incentives to join a force.
"This could be an extra benefit for officers at a time when we are facing a shortage of law enforcement officers, both police and correctional officers," Marron said.
The bill would only apply to certain correctional officers that meet the requirements, including training for firearms, and they must be employed at an adult correctional facility.
The legislation has gained 7 co-sponsors since being introduced in February 2021 and currently sits with the state's Law Enforcement Subcommittee.