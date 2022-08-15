Phone users in the St. Louis area will start seeing a new area code soon. On Friday, the new 5-5-7 area code began being used for new numbers for those who live in the 3-1-4. Due to growing demand with new phone users, home and cellular phone companies are running out of numbers using the 3-1-4 area code so a new code was added.
The expectation is that all 3-1-4 numbers that can be assigned will max-out by the end of this fall. Phone users who currently have a 3-1-4 area code will not see any change as this will only affect new phone number assignments. And just like in Illinois, phone users must dial all 10-digits even for local calls and phone companies continue to remind users to update their contacts with the area code for that number. Services like 911, 811, 411, 211 and others will not be impacted.