The Nature Institute in Godfrey is hoping a new fundraiser will help them raise money step by step. TNI Director of Education Lauren Scull tells The Big Z the spring hike-a-thon gives people an opportunity to win prizes as they track and log their hiking distances throughout the month of April.
Anyone can register for the event, then log your hiking miles throughout the month of April. Cost to register is $27.50 which includes a t-shirt and prizes for hikers with the most miles logged. Once the trails open April 1st, all registered hikers can come out to the Nature Institute between 9 a.m. and noon to pick up their t-shirt and hike packet. Staff will be on hand to help people log their first miles. Miles can be logged from any walk to count towards the competition.