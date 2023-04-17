If you have unwanted or expired meds in the medicine cabinet, get rid of them. Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back day, a day where you can get rid of unwanted meds anonymously and with no questions asked.
The first one was held more than a dozen years ago, and the county was the only department in the area offering such a service. Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn The Big Z even after all these years, the county continues to try to make it easier to get rid of opiate-based medications.
You can bring your unwanted or unused medications to the Madison County Administration Building back parking lot in Edwardsville from 10 am to 2 pm. There are a number of other communities participating in the Take-Back day. Hypodermic needles or other items considered "sharps" will not be accepted.