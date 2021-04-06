People with disabilities have saved more than $150 million using Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts through the National ABLE Alliance, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced Tuesday.
Frerichs says the milestone triggered a lower cost for families through a fee reduction of 2 basis points.
The National ABLE Alliance, an 18-member, bi-partisan consortium, provides a high-quality, low-cost investment and savings program for people with disabilities that allows them to preserve their federal benefits while saving for expenses that come with living with a disability. With more than 17,000 open accounts, the National ABLE Alliance represents more than a quarter of people with disabilities nationwide who are eligible to open ABLE accounts. Ascensus College Savings of Newton, Mass., administers the program for the National ABLE Alliance.
“Families with loved ones with disabilities were discouraged and penalized for saving and investing until the ABLE program was created,” Frerichs said. “We are proud to have started a program that has expanded to include 16 other states plus the District of Columbia to help people with disabilities save and keep their benefits, leading to greater financial independence.”
Frerichs led the effort to build the National ABLE Alliance in 2015. The alliance now includes Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia. Illinois was among the first states to launch an ABLE plan in January 2017. Illinois ABLE has more than $20 million in assets and more than 2,000 accounts.
The federal Stephen J. Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience ACT (ABLE) of 2014 authorized these tax-advantaged investments accounts similar to college savings programs. Prior to ABLE, individuals risked losing SSI benefits if their assets exceeded $2,000. In 2014, Congress created a provision in the federal tax code to avoid the penalty and allow for tax-free investment growth when the money is spent on qualified disability-related expenses.
For more information about the National ABLE Alliance, or to learn more about each state’s ABLE Plan and to obtain their plan disclosure documents, which include investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other information, visit savewithable.com or call (888) 627-7519.
Before investing in any ABLE plan, you should consider whether the state in which you reside or pay taxes offers an ABLE plan that provides its taxpayers with favorable state tax or other benefits that are only available through investment in the home state's ABLE plan.