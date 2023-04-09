The Alton NAACP has many year-round programs that are made possible by the organizations’ fundraising efforts. Tickets are now on sale for their biggest fundraiser of the year. The Alton Branch of the NAACP will host its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on May 20 at the SUIE Meridian Ballroom, and organizers are expecting a sellout.
That’s because the keynote speaker is Attorney Ben Crump, a well-known lawyer that has handled several high-profile cases. Alton NAACP President Michael “Doc” Holliday tells The Big Z the event starts out with a “social hour.”
This year’s theme is “Injustice Anywhere is a Threat to Justice Everywhere.” The Keynote Speaker is Attorney Ben Crump.
Tickets for the event are $70 each. You can also purchase an ad in the program. For more information on pricing or to order tickets call 618-795-5786 or 618-465-8366.