The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton is in a Jamaican hospital, unresponsive after a weekend auto accident. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing and following an event, the taxi was in an accident. She has yet to regain consciousness.
Lexi Graves is an employee at My Just Desserts and is helping coordinate the fundraising effort to get Campbell home.
Graves says they are going to keep the store open, and if you are not comfortable with donating digitally, you can drop your donation by the store at 31 E. Broadway. My Just Desserts is open Wednesday through Sunday 10am – 3pm. You can find the GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yvonne-campbells-medical-expenses?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1