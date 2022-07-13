The owner of My Just Desserts in downtown Alton has died after a weekend auto accident in Jamaica. Yvonne Campbell and her family were vacationing there and following an event they had attended, the taxi they were in was in an accident. Others in the vehicle also sustained severe injuries.
News of her passing was confirmed on the My Just Desserts Facebook page this (Wednesday) morning. She was a Woman of Distinction in 2021, and the head of the YWCA says she exemplified the qualities that makes someone a recipient of that award. Dorothy Hummel tells The Big Z Campbell was generous in many ways.
According to the My Just Desserts Facebook page, the business will be closed until further notice. There is information on that page regarding fundraising efforts. You can hear the full interview with Hummel here: