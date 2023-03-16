In a little over a week, a group of community organizers will present the annual Mustache March 4PD. The event is a night out at Bluff City Grill with the Glendale Riders providing the entertainment.
Benefit organizer Tina Bennett tells The Big Z the goal is to create a pro-law enforcement community and raise funds for local police departments.
This year's fundraiser will be held from 7pm-midnight on March 24th. For information on tickets and sponsor opportunities, go to http://mustachemarch4pd.com/contact/