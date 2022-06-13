The victim in a brutal slaying Thursday in Alton has been identified. Police say 22-year-old Liese Dodd was killed by her boyfriend, 22-year-old Deundrea S. Holloway of the 400 block of S. Jefferson in Litchfield at Dodd’s apartment in the 3,400 block of Bolivar Street. That’s just off of Milton Road.
Holloway is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Murder, 2 counts of Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child, Dismembering a Human Body, Offenses Relating to Motor Vehicle, and Concealment of a Homicidal Death. According to information provided by Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, Dodd was pregnant with a due-date in mid-July and was beheaded in the attack. Holloway is being held in the Alton Jail on a $2-million bond.