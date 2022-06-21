Domestic violence continues to be more common than many believe, as it is underreported by its victims. That is the view of a professional at a local women’s shelter, who says no matter how long you have been dealing with an abuser, there are ways to get out.
Oasis Women's Center Client Services Coordinator Marcy Jacobs tells The Big Z in most cases, the abuse gets progressively more violent.
An average year in Madison County sees four domestic homicides per year. Jacobs says there have already been four this year. If you or someone you know needs to escape an abusive relationship, you can call the Oasis Women's Center any time, day or night, at 618-465-1978, or 1-800 244-1978.