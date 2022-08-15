A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
That shooting took place in the 9800 block of West Main Street around 10:45pm Friday and White died at the scene. About a dozen investigators with the Major Case Squad are on the case.
This photo of a person of interest in the Belleville case was released Monday morning. If you recognize the person, call Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
Meanwhile, Illinois State Police investigators are looking into the cause of death of a 43-year-old female. She was found dead in the 1500 block of Westmoreland Avenue in Washington Park on Friday with the cause of death believed to be homicide. A person of interest is in custody in that case.