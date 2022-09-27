A 40-year-old man is charged with numerous felonies in a fire that killed a Troy, IL woman last week. Investigators say Michael E. Sloan Jr. burned the home of Susanne Tomlinson in the 500 block of Wood Thrush while Tomlinson was inside, causing the death of Tomlinson. He is also accused of trying to kill Tomlinson’s daughter, Courtney Tomlinson.
According to a statement from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, Sloan ordered Courtney Tomlinson to bind herself with zip-ties on her wrists, covered her with gasoline, held a knife to her throat, and stated that he was going to kill her. Police were called to a report of a domestic disturbance at a nearby duplex on Wood Thrush on Thursday where Courtney Tomlinson and the defendant resided. Courtney Tomlinson managed to free herself from the zip-ties and fled to a neighbor’s residence. Sloan then allegedly went to the home of Susanne Tomlinson, carrying a can of gasoline. Moments after police arrived, a large fire erupted at Susanne Tomlinson’s home. Flames and heavy smoke hindered attempts to get into the home. An autopsy revealed that Susanne Tomlinson died of smoke inhalation. Sloan is charged with with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated unlawful restraint. Sloan remains hospitalized with injuries sustained in the fire. His bond has been set at $1 million.