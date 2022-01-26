Charges have been filed against a Granite City man in the shooting death of a man in Washington Park last weekend. 55-year-old Michael A. Wilmington has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the death of 54-year-old Alexander Graham early Saturday morning, January 22.
Illinois State Police report Graham was found seriously injured in a building in the 5700 block of Westmoreland in Washington Park just after midnight Saturday and was taken to a hospital where he later died. ISP assisted Washington Park in the investigation and allege Wilmington fired a weapon into a building he knew was occupied, resulting in the fatal injury to Graham. Wilmington was taken into custody in St. Ann, Missouri, and is being held on a $1-million bond from St. Clair County Circuit Court.