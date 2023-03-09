Illinois State Police say they have detained a person in connection with a murder in East St. Louis.
A trooper on patrol Monday morning in the 1200 block of North Ninth Street found a man’s body in the roadway.
After the deployment of a SWAT team, 27-year-old Dontez McCray of East St. Louis was taken into custody without incident.
State Police say an investigator noticed McCray in the area where the body was found, and he hurried into a nearby residence upon noticing the police presence.
The ISP Public Safety Enforcement Group is handling the investigation.
McCray’s bond was set at one-million-dollars.