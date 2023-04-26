The Cross-River Crime Task Force recently completed a detail in the Granite City, Madison, and Pontoon Beach area that rounded up a number of suspects on a variety of charges. Officers conducted 108 traffic stops.
Task Force Commander Major Nick Novacich tells The Big Z as the Assistant Police Chief in Granite City, he is familiar with the policing needs of the area.
The deployment last Thursday netted a number of felony warrant arrests, various drug and gun charges, and one stolen vehicle was recovered.