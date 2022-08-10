Multiple fire departments from the Metro East, St. Louis and St. Louis County remain on the scene of a large industrial fire at Interco, a recycling business in Madison, Illinois. The fire broke out late this morning at the facility on Fox Avenue and smoke could be seen for miles around on both sides of the river.
The Madison County Emergency Management Agency is asking the public to stay clear of the area to give first responders room to work and are also asking residents within a mile of the facility to shelter in place and turn off their H-VAC systems.
No word yet on a cause or injuries…we’ll more details as they become available.