An undetermined number of people have died in a Granite City apartment fire. The blaze broke out around 12:45pm at the structure at the intersection of East 23rd Street and Kate Street. People were seen jumping from the second story of the three-story apartment.
More than a dozen people got out of the building that reportedly contains seven units, but many are reportedly injured. The victims’ identities have not yet been released, pending notification of family. We’ll have more details as they are made available.