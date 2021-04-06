Chief Circuit Judge William A. Mudge was unanimously elected by his fellow circuit judges on Monday as chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit for another two-year term. He was first elected chief judge in 2019 and his new term will begin June 7, 2021. Madison and Bond counties comprise the Third Judicial Circuit.
“I am gratified that my colleagues have selected me to continue to serve in this role,” Mudge said. “The past year has been trying and difficult due to the pandemic. The circuit and associate judges of the Third Judicial Circuit have stepped up to meet the challenges wrought by covid. I look forward to continue working with them and the county administration as we emerge from the various shutdowns and scaled-back operations we have had to endure. I also appreciate the patience and understanding of the citizens of Bond and Madison counties during this difficult time and assure them that our courthouses are a safe place to address their legal needs.”
Mudge was in private practice in Edwardsville for 16 years before serving eight years as Madison County state’s attorney from 2002 to 2010. He was first elected circuit judge in 2010 and retained in 2016.
Mudge graduated from Illinois State University in 1982 and Saint Louis University School of Law in 1985.