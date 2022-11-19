The annual “Winter Weather, Get it Together” campaign is underway, reminding the public to prepare for bad road conditions. When the roads are covered with snow and ice, motorists are asked to stay home if possible. But if you have to go out, slow down says Illinois State Police Captain Jody Huffman
She also urges people to be prepared.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has more than 1,800 trucks to plow roads across the state. Workers ask the public to give them plenty of room to do their jobs.