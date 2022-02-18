The rain, sleet and snow that fell across the area on Thursday is now all ice on untreated roads, sidewalks, and driveways this morning. Even the interstates and main area state and county roads that have been treated and plowed may have slick spots, but the side streets, neighborhoods and rural areas is where you’ll find slow going.
Highway departments suggest if you can delay your trip that will give them more time to work once the sun comes up. If you do have to get out, give yourself extra time to scrap ice off the car and when you are on the road give yourself plenty of room between your car and the one in front of you.
In northern Illinois, more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile up on Interstate 39 north of Normal. Illinois State Police say only 28 sustained damage and no injuries were reported, but the southbound lanes between El Paso and Minonk were closed for more than 12 hours so tow-trucks could clear the highway.
If you have to travel, here are the links for Illinois and Missouri road conditions:
https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html