A man from Lebanon, Illinois, was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Great River Road late Saturday. The Illinois State Police reports 26-year-old Dustin Brown was the victim in the single vehicle crash between Elsah and Chatauqua around 11:15pm Saturday.
ISP District 18 reports Brown was operating his motorcycle southbound when he left the roadway about a mile from Mill Street in Elsah and struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway, then traveled into the opposite lanes stopping in the left ditch near the bluffs. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jersey County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.