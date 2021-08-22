Police and fire from the City of Wood River responded to the intersection of Illinois Routes 3 and 143 early Sunday evening to the call of the motorcycle accident. One patient was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in St. Louis.
Route 3 was closed in both directions while the Arch helicopter landed and removed the patient for additional treatment. We'll have more details on the crash as they become available at this story at Monday morning on The Big Z Morning Show. (Photos: Chris Rhodes-WBGZ)