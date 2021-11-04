Officials have filed charges against a mother whose five children died in an apartment fire in East St. Louis earlier this year.
Sabrina Dunigan, 34, was charged Wednesday with five counts of felony endangering the life or health of a child. The children, ages 2-9, were home alone when the fire took place Aug. 6.
Authorities say Dunigan left the apartment around 3:45 a.m. to pick up another adult and when she returned found the fire. She and the other adult tried to get into the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames. Four of the children died in the fire, and the fifth died later at the hospital. Bond for Dunigan is set at $75,000 and if found guilty, she could face up to five years in prison per count.