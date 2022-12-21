Bethalto Police say a 37-year-old Moro man ran another man’s car off the road Monday night in an apparent road rage incident. It was just after 6pm when Bethalto Police and Fire Department were dispatched to a traffic accident with an injury on Route 140 near Church Street. Officers arrived to find a white Ford Mustang off the south side of the roadway and in the parking lot of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home.
A second vehicle, a Chevy pickup was at the scene and identified as the vehicle that crashed into the Mustang. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z this appears to be a case of road race that started where the road narrows from two lanes down to one near the Quick Trip and Arby’s.
Following an investigation, Patrick R. Cline has been charged with 2 counts of felony aggravated battery, criminal damage to property over $500, and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, improper lane usage, and child endangerment, as a juvenile passenger was also in Cline’s vehicle at the time.