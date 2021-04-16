Madison County Health Department announces dates with early and evening appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at the mass vaccination clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville.
Early appointments are available beginning at 8 a.m. today (April 16). Evening appointments up until 6:50 p.m. are available on Monday, April 19, and Tuesday, April 20. Additional dates, times, and locations are available to schedule through April 24. The Pfizer vaccine will be the only one offered at these clinics.
Open appointments for vaccination clinics
Collinsville: April 16-20, April 22
Granite City, April 17
Godfrey, April 20
Edwardsville (SIUE), April 21
Alton (Gordon Moore Park), April 24
Vaccinations are by appointment only. The green appointment link can be found at www.madisonchd.org.Madison County vaccine appointments are available for anyone 16 or older who lives or works in Illinois. Individuals will be asked to show proof of Illinois residency or proof of Illinois employment. Minors who are 16-17 years old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, must show a photo ID (e.g. driver’s license, school ID, etc.) and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to their appointment. Additional details are listed on the scheduling link.
For assistance scheduling an appointment, call (618) 650-8445 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.