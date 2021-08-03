The Alton Police Department is investigating a number of vehicle burglaries that happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, Aug. 1. Several reports were filed of these incidents along the Homer Adams Parkway business areas, as well as North Alton. One difference between these and other recent cases is several of the vehicles had windows shattered as the suspects were forcing entry into the vehicles rather than looking for unlocked doors.
Investigators believe about six suspects, all wearing masks, arrived in the area in two vehicles. During the investigation, Alton police officers located the two suspect vehicles in the North Alton area, as the suspects were interrupted committing additional vehicle burglaries. At that point, both vehicles began fleeing from officers. A pursuit began, but the vehicles separated, and Alton officers continued pursuing one of the vehicles as it was fleeing toward the Clark Bridge. The chase was eventually terminated as the fleeing vehicle was being driven at an extremely high rate of speed, and began traveling in the oncoming lanes, as it fled into Missouri. The Wood River Police Department assisted during this incident, but at this time, no suspects are in custody.